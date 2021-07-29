SWISS Extends No Fee Change Policy

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) has extended its no fee flexible rebooking policy until 31 October, 2021.

The policy has been in place since August of last year but was originally scheduled to lapse at the end of July.

With the new extension, all airline fares can still be rebooked free of charge as often as desired until 31 October, if the rebooking is also made before that date. After that, another rebooking is possible free of charge.

The policy is valid for passengers with an unused or partially used ticket issued on/before 31 July 2021, and with an original confirmed ticketed date of travel on/after 1 February 2020 and on/before 31 August 2021.

The new start of travel remains unchanged and must be latest on/before 31 July 2022.

However, customers may incur additional costs if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or to a different destination.

Any difference will be compensated for by means of additional payment.