SWISS expands its network for summer 2022

SWISS is expanding its network for summer 2022, with five new European destinations to be added.

SWISS will begin flying to Bologna, Nantes, Sofia and Odessa, Vilnius in March 2022.

The most frequently-served destinations from Zurich will include Berlin, Hamburg, London Heathrow and Amsterdam. The biggest increase in capacities will be seen on the Porto, Palermo, Tallinn and Billund routes.

On the long-haul front, SWISS will expand its frequencies to and from North America. New York (JFK), Boston and Chicago will each operate a twice-daily service.

SWISS will also expand its services from Geneva. In addition to long-haul service to New York, travellers from Geneva will be offered a new service between Geneva and Brussels.