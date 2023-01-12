‘Swan Lake’ at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, with the Estonia Ambassador and National Ballet

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan was a guest of Catherine Gynelle-Whyte of ATTS, Agnia Nast, Project Manager of Trade Marketing (UK, France, USA, Japan, China) and Kairi Künka, Estonian Ambassador to Ireland at the opening night of world renowned ballet ‘Swan Lake’ in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre last night.



The group of travel professionals were treated to a sensational pre-theatre meal with champagne in the Marker Hotel where Madame Ambassador introduced herself and spoke elegantly about her beloved homeland.

After dinner, the group joined an excited crowd who where we were mesmerised by the staging, costumes and exceptional Ballet from the Estonian National Ballet – there first visit to Ireland in their 100 year history. Music was accompanied by the Irish National Opera Orchestra who wowed the crowd.

Tallinn has established an excellent reputation with Irish tourists and with Ryanair now flying Fridays and Mondays and soon to increase capacity to include Thursday flights there has never been a better time to recommend this destination to your clients.

It’s suggested that a second visit may bring people out of the capital and on to the stunning Estonian islands.



Click here to see Ryanair Flights to Estonia

Click here to book accommodation to Estonia