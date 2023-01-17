Supplier of the Week: Virgin Atlantic -Everyone can take on the world…And, now you can stay at a Virgin Hotel while doing so!

Our Supplier of the week is @Virgin Atlantic.

As Headline Sponsor of the 2022 ITTN Awards, Virgin Atlantic is no stranger to the Irish travel trade and is committed to supporting Irish agents in 2023 and beyond.

Virgin Atlantic flies to 35 destinations worldwide, with its newest routes being the Maldives and the stunning Turks & Caicos.

But, did you know you can also now stay at a Virgin Hotel in lots of Irish holidaymakers’ favourite destinations – such as Las Vegas and Chicago?

2023 is an exciting year for Virgin Hotels as it is set to open more properties in Glasgow and New York to offer your customers a comfortable 5* stay where ‘Everyone Leaves Feeling Better’.

Eileen Penrose, Key Account Manager, Virgin Atlantic Ireland

Trade contact details for Eileen Penrose can be found on ITTN’s Travel Directory.