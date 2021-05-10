Supplier of the Week: Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines is back in the sky, and for that they are our Supplier of the Week. Flying to 302 destinations in 120 countries (including, of course, Ireland), the national carrier of Turkey is offering more flexibility than ever as it recognises that these are very difficult times.

Double Daily from Dublin

Voted European Airline of the year for the past 6 consecutive years (2011-2016) and currently ranked 4th best globally, in non-pandemic times Turkish Airlines operates twice daily from Dublin’s Terminal 1. While that schedule was seriously affected by Covid, last week the airline announced that from June 14 it was upping its summer schedule to 10 flights a week:

SUMMER SCHEDULE STARING FROM THE 14TH OF JUNE FLIGHT MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN TK1975 09:45 09:55 09:55 N/A N/A 09:45 09:55 TK1976 11:15 10:55 10:55 N/A N/A 11:15 10:55 TK1977 15:50 15:50 N/A 15:50 15:50 N/A 15:50 TK1978 16:50 16:50 N/A 16:50 16:50 N/A 16:50

Istanbul City Tour & Hotel Accommodation

Passengers who arrive at Istanbul Ataturk Airport and are due to take a connecting flight on the same day can now choose between spending their waiting time relaxing in complementary hotel accommodation and using our new service to enjoy a magnificent tour of Istanbul.

To take the advantage of the Istanbul tour, all connecting flight tickets must belong to Turkish Airlines international flights and must be the first connection between those destinations.

In addition minimum waiting time for business class passengers has to be 9 hours or more and for economy passengers has to be at least 13 hours. If you meet those requirements, the Turkish Airlines Hotel Desk in Istanbul Airport will arrange the Istanbul tour for you.

COVID-19 Measures during Boarding & Deboarding

The floors of passenger buses operated by ground handling services are marked with social distancing tape for safe passenger transport from the aircraft to the terminal and vice versa. Passengers can maintain social distance from other passengers and ensure safe access to their airplane by paying attention to this tape.

Passenger buses operated by ground handling services are disinfected after every use.

Flexible Change Options

No matter how many times your plans change, you are safe with Flexible Travel. Please review the terms and conditions to find out how Flexible Travel works!

Ticket change for not flown tickets can be made for a different destination, provided that the fare difference is paid. For partially flown tickets, the ticket change for a different destination can be made only within the region groups specified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Fare differences incurred will be applied but there shall be no penalties charged.

Change requests can be performed through the Turkish Airlines sales offices, call center, online channels (for international flight tickets only) and the agencies from which the ticket was purchased.

For tickets made between 21 March 2020 – 31 December 2021 (inclusive), passengers can make unlimited changes until 31 March 2022 (inclusive).

In order to change the ticket to an Open Ticket, the reservation must be cancelled before the date of flight.

In order to change the ticket to an Open Ticket, cancellations must be performed via the Turkish Airlines call center, sales offices, or the agencies from which the ticket was purchased.

Fare differences incurred by taxes, exchange rates or fare class differences will be applied.

Does not apply for flights arriving to / departing from China.

Ireland Contacts for Trade Support