Supplier of the Week: Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines flies to 327 destinations worldwide with 227 international and 50 domestic flights and flies to more destinations than any other airline.

To support this extensive network, Turkish Airline’s modern fleet consists of 370 aircrafts (passenger and cargo).

A four star airline, Turkish Airlines prides itself on its level of service quality which has been recognised with numerous Skytrax Passenger Choice Awards 2021 including:

Best Business Class in Southern Europe

Best Airline in Southern Europe

Best Business Class Lounge in Europe

Best Economy Class in Europ

COVID-19 Airline Excellence Award

Business Class

Check out the video above to see Turkish Airline’s fabulous business class product.

Turkish Airlines Business Class seating has been specially designed to take passenger comfort to the highest level, with special features such as in-chair massage,* reading lamp, power supply and the facility to screen off your own private area for a maximum comfort.

*Turkish Airlines helps you to sleep in comfort with fully lie-flat seats and complimentary pillows and blankets.

Flying Chef

Throughout the comfortable journey in Business Class, Turkish Airline’s flying chefs will present the finest examples of Turkish and world cuisine, served up on stylish porcelain tableware.

“Flow Sleeping Set”

Bringing various innovations to the sky the new “Flow Sleeping Set” aims to offer a healthier and higher quality sleep environment. Combining elegant lines with comfort, all pieces of the new set are developed with the expectations of the passengers who want to enjoy a relaxing sleep in order to finish their flights in a happy and fit state.

New Airport

Istanbul New Airport will service 200 million passengers a year and will be flown through Istanbul New Airport to more than 350 destinations. In first phase, the new airport will be responded to any operation required by airlines flying super jumbo aircraft such as A380 and B747-800.

The first terminal will be the biggest terminal building under one roof, extending over an area of 1.3 million m2 and initially serving 90 million passengers per year.

The new airport will be offering airlines an area of 22 000 m2 for lounges. The whole airport is expected to offer high-end technologies for an enhanced travel experience.