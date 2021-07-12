News

Supplier of the Week: Turismo Lanzarote

ITTN Supplier of the Week is Turismo Lanzarote, the official tourist board for the most popular island in the Canaries for Irish visitors and an organisation that has a long and enduring relationship with the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin and the Irish travel trade.

Turismo Lanzarote carries out regular co-marketing campaigns with the main Irish operators and has attended many events like the Holiday World Show in Shannon, Belfast and Dublin.

On top of that, they are also proud winners of the Irish Travel Awards Best Winter Sun Destination year after year. “Human connection between all of us is quite close as we are not only partners but also friends,” they said – and we couldn’t agree more.

Almost 300,000 Irish people flew to Lanzarote in 2019.

Lanzarote offers spring temperatures all year round, beatiful sandy beaches, stunning landscapes, delicious gastronomy, open air activities and centres for those hunger for art and culture.

Puerto del Carmen offers Irish tourists a home from home as there are many Irish pub that are run by expats living in Lanzarote.

