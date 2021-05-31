News

Supplier of the Week: Turespaña

We are – fingers crossed – only weeks away from being able to once more start taking off for the cities and the costas of Ireland’s favourite holiday destination, so this week’s Supplier of the Week is Turespaña, the Spanish Tourism Board.

The Spanish Dream Team: Sara Rivero Lopez (media) and Kathryn McDonnell (trade).

With a million yearly visitors from Ireland, you’d think Spain just sells itself. But you don’t stay in the top spot without a serious effort, and that’s all down to the work that Turespaña does in Ireland, where its representatives have always been a favourite with the Irish trade and the Irish media.

Turespaña has a new digital campaign titled ‘You Deserve Spain,’ which looks to reinforce Spain’s popularity as a holiday destination in a post-pandemic world.

The idea behind it is to attract international tourists by overcoming the three obstacles  that every destination confronts – even at the best of times: deciding to travel, travelling outside the country, and getting them to choose Spain!

We’ve watched the video a few times and we’re sold: lolling about in the warm waters, eating fresh watermelon on a golden beach and then enjoying a delicious paella? After the year we’ve all had, we absolutely do deserve Spain!

Travel Safe

Earlier this month, Turespaña launched a new online tool called Travel Safe to help tourists with everything they need to know ahead of a return to Europe’s most popular tourist destination. The new tool allows holidaymakers to consult COVID-19 travel restrictions to Spain as well as entry and exit requirements from their respective countries.

Contact

Kathryn McDonnell ([email protected]) is the travel trade manager for Ireland, while Sara Rivero Lopéz ([email protected]) is the Media Manager. The office sends out a weekly newsletter and regularly update their social media channel – you can find them at @spain.info.ie

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

