Supplier of the Week- Travel Marvel

Luxury River Cruising has now become ‘FUN’.

Travel Marvel presents to the Irish Travel Trade with contemporary-style vessels, cool garden hang-out areas, enveloping comfort in the staterooms, and of course, an Irish bar serving Guinness. I think the image of a party begins to creep through the more we look, and what a break from the regular river cruise offering on the market.

Travel Marvel Yacht cruising in Croatia is undoubtedly the most sought-after product in 2023. These are smaller vessels of terrific quality, and again style, but with limited numbers so, it will be up to you to make sure you impress on your clients the urgency to secure space.

These cruises are a great way for you to create a unique experience for your customers travelling to the region using the Travel Marvel cruise as one component of a bigger itinerary.

As an agent, you can sign up to the Travel Marvel portal at https://aptagentclub.co.uk.

Here you will be able to get exact pricing on various stateroom categories, hold an option, and make and manage bookings.

There is also a good stock of training tools here including Travel Marvel-created videos on YouTube for all destinations that your customers will enjoy also.

Join the Travel Marvel Irish travel Agent group on Facebook too. Agent interactions and up-to-the-minute information on incentives and offers are stored here.