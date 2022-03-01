Supplier of the Week: Trafalgar

Our Supplier of the Week is Trafalgar.

Trafalgar tours are designed so guests can experience the world differently. On a Trafalgar tour, guests don’t just see places, locals will open their doors to welcome them in like friends. From family-run hotels to passionate keepers of cultures and traditions, Trafalgar crafts memorable encounters and connections that guests will cherish for years to come.

Tour Differently

Every one of the tours is designed with a depth of culture, crossing off the must-sees and giving guests privileged local access to communities and people around the world with one-of-a-kind experiences. Travellers get the very best of every place they visit. All the trip details are taken care of, including VIP private door-to-door transfers from home to the airport, and back home again.

Travel Worry-Free

Even in uncertain times, Trafalgar gives guests the assurance that they can still travel and explore the world with confidence. They have implemented enhanced, on-trip standards to assure the health and happiness of their guests. Trafalgar collaborated with the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) to create global protocols and procedures.

Making Travel Matter

Trafalgar strives to make a difference globally, locally and individually. On these trips, guests will be connected with Make Travel Matter experiences, which are powered by the not-for-profit organisation TreadRight. These are conscious travel experiences, and they bring guests closer to the local communities of the regions they visit.