Supplier of the Week – Tourism Northern Ireland

Although we cannot travel outside of Ireland yet, we can travel between counties… 😊 For this reason, our Supplier of the Week is Tourism Northern Ireland.

Tourism NI is the national development authority for tourism in Northern Ireland and is responsible for marketing to the Republic of Ireland and to domestic tourists within Northern Ireland.

Tourism NI’s mission is to provide strategic leadership and work collaboratively to accelerate growth in tourism by investing in tourism enterprise; the development of world-class products, experiences and events; and the promotion of Northern Ireland as a must-see destination to markets, which offer the greatest potential for growth.

We’ve long admired their energy and efficiency in selling Northern Ireland to both the trade and consumer audiences: need a themed itinerary focused on pets, or hot tubs, or historic homes? It’s absolutely no problem to Tourism NI!

The team in Dublin manage all the PR and media relations in the Republic of Ireland.

For further information contact Fiona Cunningham – ROI Market Manager: [email protected]