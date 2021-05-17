News

Supplier of the Week – Tourism Northern Ireland

Supplier of the Week – Tourism Northern Ireland

Although we cannot travel outside of Ireland yet, we can travel between counties… 😊 For this reason, our Supplier of the Week is Tourism Northern Ireland.

Tourism NI is the national development authority for tourism in Northern Ireland and is responsible for marketing to the Republic of Ireland and to domestic tourists within Northern Ireland.

Tourism NI’s mission is to provide strategic leadership and work collaboratively to accelerate growth in tourism by investing in tourism enterprise; the development of world-class products, experiences and events; and the promotion of Northern Ireland as a must-see destination to markets, which offer the greatest potential for growth.

We’ve long admired their energy and efficiency in selling Northern Ireland to both the trade and consumer audiences: need a themed itinerary focused on pets, or hot tubs, or historic homes? It’s absolutely no problem to Tourism NI!

The team in Dublin manage all the PR and media relations in the Republic of Ireland.

For further information contact Fiona Cunningham – ROI Market Manager: [email protected]

 
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Royal Caribbean Cancels Mediterranean Sailings Due to Unrest in Israel

Fionn DavenportMay 17, 2021
Read More

London’s Newest Five-Star Hotel Opens its Doors – and its Dance Studio

Fionn DavenportMay 17, 2021
Read More

Spain Introduces New Online Tool for Return of Tourism

Fionn DavenportMay 17, 2021
Read More

Disneyland Paris to Reopen on June 17

Fionn DavenportMay 17, 2021
Read More

Exclusive: Aer Lingus Trialing Digital Health App

Fionn DavenportMay 17, 2021
Read More

Australia’s Northern Territory Wants your Help Naming a Baby Kangaroo!

Fionn DavenportMay 17, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Reports Loss of €815m After Losing 81% of Passengers

Fionn DavenportMay 17, 2021
Read More

British Airways First to Trial Covid Test That Delivers Results in 25 Seconds

Fionn DavenportMay 14, 2021
Read More

Holidaymakers’ Plans in Doubt as Portugal Extends Lockdown

Fionn DavenportMay 14, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn