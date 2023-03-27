Supplier Of The Week – The LUX Collective

The LUX Collective is made up of 4 brands, LUX* Resorts & Hotels, SALT of Palmar, Tamassa and Socio, in the beautiful destinations of Mauritius, Reunion Island, China and the Maldives.

It really is an exciting time for The LUX Collective with new hotels opening in Vietnam and the UAE planned for 2024.

In addition to this, the re-opening of the Chinese borders will now allow UK guests to visit its stunning hotels along the magical and mystic Tea Horse Road or the LUX* Chong Zhou set on the banks of the Mingshi river. The LUX Collective really does offer something for everyone.

On top of this, it has recently been recognised by Forbes Travel Guide. This is something it is incredibly proud of.

When LUX Resorts & Hotels was created in 2011, it envisioned a luxury hospitality brand that challenges the status quo, breaks the rules, rewrites them, and stands out.

LUX* is spirited, creative, caring, and tasteful. The brand finds its purpose in helping people celebrate life. At its core are three ruling principles: to banish thoughtless patterns, to care about what matters, and to make the ordinary extraordinary. LUX* believes that every single moment is worth celebrating. Worth making remarkable. From life’s big moments to the small ones. Every moment is made extraordinary.

Tamassa is Joyful, playful, vibrant, generous, and thoughtful, Tamassa’s resort experience is designed around bringing people together. Whether it is the service that comes straight from the heart, the playfulness of the brand or the experiences designed to help you reconnect with your loved ones, at Tamassa ‘together’ really is a wonderful place to be.

SALT of Palmar is an adults only boutique 5* hotel where guests are immersed in the true Mauritian culture from its colourful design by Camila Wahala, to its friendly home away from home atmosphere. A Vegan certified hotel, guests can dine at The Good Kitchen and sample some of the delicious local delicacies prepared by its chefs using one of six methods of cooking; slow cooked, Grill, Bake, Wok, Tandoor & Smoke. All dishes are served on crockery that is handmade locally. With no single use plastics and a zero food waste policy, SALT of Palmar is committed to sustainability which can be seen and experienced all around the hotel.

Latest News