Supplier of the Week: TAP Air Portugal

ITTN is delighted to have TAP Air Portugal as Supplier of the Week.

New Flights

TAP Air Portugal flies to 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide. They have recently launched 16 direct flights each week from Dublin to Lisbon.

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP Air was the first airline to operate the Airbus A330neo. The A330NEO is a wide-body aircraft seating up to 250 passengers while promising better fuel economy.

They are a member of the Star Alliance family since 2005. Star Alliance is the world’s largest airline alliance.

TAP is committed to protecting the environment while providing the highest standards of service and comfort to passengers.

Flying Safely

TAP is mindful of current health and safety restrictions amid COVID-19 and has installed new measures to combat the situation. These include:

  • Reinforced cleaning and disinfection onboard
  • Minimising contacts and interactions
  • Self-check-in kiosks and baggage drop-off points
  • Reduced food and drink services onboard
  • Booking with Flexibility and Confidence.

New Destinations

There will be even more flights leaving TAP Air as Cancun and Punta Cana have been added to its long-haul destinations list. Bookings for Cancun and Punta Cana are open now. However, Punta Cana flights do not depart until December.

 

