Supplier of the Week: Switzerland Tourism

Our Supplier of the Week is Switzerland Tourism, the official National Tourist Office of Switzerland.

Switzerland Tourism has representations in 33 offices in 22 markets around the world, including Ireland, with the goal of promoting Switzerland as a travel, vacation and convention destination.

With no obligation or cost on the part of agents and the travel trade, the Switzerland Tourism office offers the following assistance in the planning of any type of holiday:



■ Research of appropriate destinations and activities

■ Unbiased advice and recommendations

■ FamTrips, webinars and trainings for you and your colleagues

■ Access to online picture and video library

■ Introduction to local suppliers

■ Case-by-case support



Trade Enquiries

For all Switzerland-related trade enquiries, contact Michelle Bisang at [email protected].

Dedicated Trade Website

Switzerland Tourism also has a dedicated trade website with lots of valuable resources including their sales guide and a list of upcoming FAM trips.

Kids at ski school in Grindelwald and Wengen

And finally, here’s a nice message from the Switzerland Tourism team: “Send your customers on a holiday in Switzerland and be assured that they will fall in love with our country thanks to its efficiency, variety in cultures, languages and gastronomy as well as its top notch hotels and unforgettable nature.

“We are looking forward to hearing from you!”