Supplier of the Week: Sunway Holidays

Supplier of the Week is one of the best-known stalwarts of the Irish travel industry. Sunway Holidays has been a fixture for nearly 50 years, working closely with travel agents to deliver an exceptional travel experience to customers.

Irish-owned and operated, Sunway has always supported local travel agents – right through the pandemic.

“We understand that travel agents want to work with suppliers that they can trust to look after their customers from start to finish,” says CEO Mary Denton.

“Travel agents’ bookings are of immense importance to us, they are the front line in helping to promote our product.

“Now more than ever as we have returned to what we do best, we will continue to rely on our trusted relationship and support from the Irish Travel trade.”

Covid Catastrophe

Mary continues: “The past 18 months have been extremely difficult for everyone involved in the travel industry, but things are looking up, bookings for the rest of 2021 are better than expected and sales are strong going into 2022.

“Sunway has been busy over the last year working hard on developing new products and improving our systems.

“Our Worldwide & USA product is now bookable online and we have added new European destinations and an Iceland Tour Package for February.

“Thankfully we have seen a strong increase in demand for holidays and have subsequently recommenced our charter to the ever-popular Kusadasi for September and October 2021.

“Our Lapland Product has been especially popular, with the majority of 2021 sold out we have added an extra one-night trip from Dublin with some limited availability left from Cork and Shannon.

“For 2022 we are now taking pre registrations for our Lapland experiences so customers can register early to confirm a place.

“Our European Cruise product is also beginning to see strong demand return especially with our exclusive deals we offer for all the main operators.”

A Thank You to the Trade

Sunway would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone is the trade for their continued support and wish you all the very best for the rest of 2021 and 2022.

As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, we trust the public will further understand and appreciate the importance of using a trusted Travel Agent.

With Sunway, Low deposits, Financial security, Expert Advice, Flexible Booking and 24hr support are just some of the key offerings Travel agents and their customers will benefit from.

Our Sunway Promise: To be there for you and your clients before, during and after their holiday is our fundamental objective.