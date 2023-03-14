Supplier Of The Week – Sunway Holidays

Our supplier of the week is Sunway Holidays.

Agency Relationship Manager of Sunway, Ann Marie Durkin has a message to share with travel agents nationwide this week:

”Sunway want to take this opportunity to thank the trade for their continued support. It has been great to see so many of you over the last year and I look forward to seeing more of you at the various upcoming roadshows and events. We’ve been working hard over the last year to better our offering to the trade and I want to share the following updates:

We are delighted to launch our Brand-New Sunway Escorted Tours Brochure along with a full schedule of tours for 2023. The majority of our Tours are led by industry expert Frank Mackin and are now bookable online via our agent’s portal. You can order your brochures by emailing [email protected] .

Our first Kusadasi charter of the year departs in just over 2 weeks. The flight departs every Wednesday and Saturday from Dublin. It represents excellent value for money and is hassle-free, including flights, 30kg bags, transfers, and a Sunway representative. Prices start from just €329pp in the 4 Star Golden Day wings hotel. We are also running an agent offer for Easter (1st April) for just €199pp.

Our Lapland Product in filling up very fast with limited availability. Our 1 night trips and departures from Cork and Shannon still have some availability.

We have several incentives currently running. These include €10 for every Kusadasi booking made until March 31st. €20 for every Sunway Escorted Tour and €50 for every Uniworld booking made.

A reminder that you can book Worldwide and USA packages (point to point) on our agents portal and not to forget about our Cruise Finder tool on sunway.ie

To contact Ann Marie Please email [email protected]