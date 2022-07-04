Supplier of the Week: Sunway Holidays

Chief Executive of Sunway Holidays, Mary Denton has a message to share with travel agents nationwide this week.

”Sunway want to take this opportunity to thank the trade for their continued support. While it’s great to be back selling it’s certainly not without the challenges we all face on a daily basis! No matter what the situation our priority will always remain the same, to be there for you and your clients before, during and after their holiday,” said Ms. Denton.

Mary Denton, CEO Sunway Holidays

In addition to her message of thanks, Ms. Denton gave ITTN the following updates to share:

Sunway Holidays Kusadasi charter is operational and flies every Wednesday and Saturday from Dublin. It represents excellent value for money and is hassle-free, including flights, 30kg bags, transfers and a representative.

More dates have been added to Sunway Holidays Lapland to Levi three-night trip. There is also some availability on the one-night options from Cork and Shannon.

The new exclusive Sunway escorted tour program has kicked off with two successful tours completed already- Malta and Sofia and Plovdiv. The tours are personally led by industry expert, Frank Mackin and there are seven more available in 2022:

7th JULY + 4TH & 25TH AUG – BONNIE SCOTLAND & LAKE DISTRICT TOUR (Limited spaces left)

21st SEPT – AUSTRIA ALPINE SPLENDOR TOUR

18th JULY + 4TH AUG- DONEGAL BELFAST & ANTRIM COAST TOUR (Limited spaces left)

5TH OCT – CROATIA, DUBROVNIK, SPLIT, MEDJUGORJE

7th SEPT – SERBIA, HUNGARY & CROATIA TOUR

28TH OCT – HALLOWEEN IN TRANSYLVANIA & DRACULA

17TH OCT – ANDALUCIA,GIBRALTAR,RONDA & GRANADA

Sunway Holidays have two incentives running: €20 One4all for every Mackin escorted tour booked and a chance to win a stay at the Constantinou Bros Hotel in Cyprus.

The cruise department is busier than ever -Sunway Holidays is offering exclusive deals for a number of cruise lines.

Sunway Holidays have joined the Travel Suppliers Network Group and Ann Marie Durkin is their agency relationship manager.

For more info on these new tours, please email [email protected].