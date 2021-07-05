News

Supplier of the Week: Soll Tourist Board

The Supplier of the Week is the Soll Tourist Board, part of the Wilder Kaiser Alpine region in Austria’s Tirol. It’s easily accessible from Munich, Innsbruck and Salzburg airports.

Soll has been welcoming Irish guests for both summer hiking and gastronomy and Winter Ski (as part of the Ski Welt) for many years.  The Irish market is a very important one to them, and they love having us.

The Soll Tourist Board has also supported the Irish market from a marketing perspective and they have always welcomed tour operators such as Crystal/Tui and Topflight.  They welcome travel agents – and indeed you can book online on www.wilderkaiser.info.

Austria is open for business!  And open for the Irish! Please come!

In Ireland, the Soll Tourist Board is represented by Aileen Eglinton of AE Consulting.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

