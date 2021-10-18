Supplier of the Week: Salzburgerland

Our supplier of the week is Salzburgerland, which is one of Austria’s best-known ski destinations for the Irish market.

The province of Salzburg in Austria is famous for skiing, with over 2500kms of piste, and with key resorts very well known in the Irish market, such as Zell am Zee-Kaprun, Saalbach Hinterglemm Ski Cirus, The Gastein Valley, Flachau and Obertauern as well as many other less well-known on the Irish market to date.

Tour operators operating in Ireland have featured Austria and Salzburg in their programmes for years, and for the coming winter season, there are direct flights from Dublin and Cork to Salzburg from tour operators and from Dublin with Ryanair who will operate 2 flights every Saturday for the ski season.

Salzburg

There will also be a flight from Belfast to Salzburg. These flights also service other Austrian resorts in the Tirol Region. Aer Lingus and Lufthansa Munich routes are also a gateway to Salzburgerland, with daily flights, and easy transfer distances.

Austria has been voted Best Winter Ski Destination from Ireland for many years, and it’s easy to see why.

And Salzburg itself as a gateway city to ski, is well worth a visit, for history, culture, great shopping, and attractions such as the Stiegl Brewery and Red Bull Hangar 7, close to Salzburg Airport.

Snow-covered winter landscapes, a wide range of slopes and winter sports offers, rustic huts, alpine cuisine and an exciting cultural programme – Winter in SalzburgerLand is a time of wholesome indulgence and their anticipation is once again great for a strong ski season again, as restrictions lift.

Said Yvonne Rosenstatter from The Salzburg State Board of Tourism: “we are confidently looking ahead to the 2021/22 winter season: Salzburg’s regions, hosts, restaurateurs, mountain railways, ski schools and other tourism partners are working closely together to ensure that our guests can enjoy a safe and trouble-free winter holiday, with pent-up demand from Irish skiers who missed a whole season.”

Yvonne Rosenstatter, together with ski instructors from Flachau and Obertauern, as well as Tirol and St. Anton recently visited the Ski Club in Kilternan, talking about how much they looked forward to welcoming Irish guests again.

Salzburgerland Themes

Their themes mirror that whole idea of safe holidays back to nature this season!

“Healthy winter and Wild Exercise – a great concept for us this season

Exercise in nature — such as skiing, cross-country skiing and winter hiking

Hut cuisine & winter indulgences – a big part of next season!

Salzburg’s ski huts impress with their attention to quality, local alpine cuisine and exciting culinary concepts. This is also the case with the new organic mountain restaurant “Lumberjack” in Kleinarl: Open spaces, large winter gardens and terraces meet fresh produce that is locally sourced and organic, collected from the wild or from in-house cultivation.

Mozart on stage — Mozart on the slopes – Snow Space Salzburg!

Such a perfect liaison between culture and winter sports could only exist in SalzburgerLand: Indulge in a range of winter sports at the Snow Space Salzburg with the new Flying Mozart gondola lift during the day and then listen to the tunes of Mozart’s piano sonatas as part of an evening concert. A preview of the winter season’s cultural programme.