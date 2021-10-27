Supplier of the Week: Royal Caribbean

Our Supplier of the Week is Royal Caribbean.

With the inaugural flight of Aer Lingus’ direct route from Manchester to Barbados launching last week, Royal Caribbean are also full steam ahead as their new Barbados sailing season is just around the corner!

Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seas will set sail on her inaugural journey from Bridgetown Barbados on 5th December running right through the Winter and coasting through Spring, with her final sailing on the 17th April 2022.

With connecting flights from both Belfast and Dublin, the latter tying in with the newly launched Aer Lingus Manchester route, it couldn’t be easier – just a quick skip and a jump, saving the “hop” for the Southern Caribbean islands, with 7 and 14-night adventures on offer.

Sun-kissed scenery

The sun-kissed beaches here are famous around the world and the food scene is one of the best in the Caribbean, spotlighting flavours from Africa, England and India. What you see on the surface is just a small part of what Barbados has to offer – head underground and you’ll discover a vast network of caves, crystal clear lagoons, and ancient rock formations.

Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados

Bridgetown, Barbados serves as your new gateway to some of the most captivating and exotic coasts in the southern Caribbean. Like the sun-kissed ABC islands — Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. Postcard-pretty St. Lucia and Dominica, with their forested mountains and secluded bays. And beautiful shores in new ports like Trinidad, Tobago and St. Vincent. Bridgetown is located just about 10 miles from the main airport, so you can kick off your adventure as soon as you land.

In between fun-soaked adventures from Castries to Kingstown, discover endless ways to sip, savour and play onboard a fleet-favourite Vision Class ship. Like awe-inspiring views from the towering Rock Climbing Wall on the upper deck, poolside movies under the stars, award-winning Broadway-style shows and dining that wows even the toughest food critics.