Supplier Of The Week – Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean prides itself on offering something for every member of the family and every type of adventurer.

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class ships continue to be extremely popular with Royal Caribbean’s Irish guests thanks to the plethora of activities, bars, and restaurants onboard. For the summer of 2023, Oasis-class Symphony of the Seas will be whisking guests away on the ultimate 7-night Western Med experience from Barcelona.

Symphony of the Seas has all your favorite onboard hits, including the ten-story test of courage, Ultimate Abyss and twin FlowRider surf simulators, plus revolutionary new firsts, like glow-in-the-dark laser tag. However, deck-defying attractions aren’t the only things to look forward to when you sail onboard this Oasis class ship. Symphony of the Seas is also loaded with delicious new ways to tempt your taste buds — like the gameday game changing Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade — and larger-than-life ways to stay, like the Ultimate Family Suite.

Another fan favourite from Ireland is Royal Caribbean’s exclusive private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Perfect Day offers a paradise experience with highlights like Thrill Waterpark, which boasts 13 waterslides – including the tallest in North America; Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean; and Up, Up & Away, a helium balloon ride that offers the highest vantage point in The Bahamas at 450 feet.

Royal Caribbean’s latest addition to the Oasis class family, Wonder of the Seas, has begun its year-round service in the Caribbean with weekly stops at Perfect Day.

Royal Caribbean Team details

Jennifer Callister

Head of Ireland

Mob: +353 86 8227010| E mail: [email protected]

John Booty

Key Account Manager Ireland

Mobile +353 87 9785859 Email [email protected]

Michelle Ryan

Sales Development Manager Ireland & Northern Ireland

Mob: +353 86 1895339 | E mail: [email protected]