Supplier of the Week: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is diving headfirst into 2022 with bigger, brighter and bolder campaigns. For this reason, they are our first Supplier of the Week for 2022.

With this exclusive offer, you can avail of:

Flights to the Med from just €149pp

Low deposits of just €80pp

Deluxe Drinks packages from just €46pp per day

Weekly Flash Sales full of super savings and onboard spend

Plus if guests book using an FCC before 31st March 2022 they’ll get a bonus of $100 to spend onboard. If they are Crown & Anchor members, Royal Caribbean will throw on an additional $50 as a thank you for returning. It really does pay to be loyal to Royal!

But it’s not just all about them. Royal Caribbean also want to make sure YOU, the ever hard-working agents are getting rewarded too, so they’re paying out €50 for every Europe 2022 booking via Club Rewards all January long. Simply pop onto My Club Royal and claim as usual – simples!

Agent incentives

Also, don’t forget that there are still places up for grabs on the incredible #GetMeonWonder incentive where you could be one of the first agents to set foot on the newest, largest ship at sea Wonder of the Seas! Get points for bookings, completing modules on LEARN or simply sharing your WONDERful moments and you could make it onto our leaderboard. Pop onto My Club Royal for more info.

On a personal level, Jennifer McAllister and Michelle Ryan would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy and prosperous New Year. Here’s hoping it’s filled with positivity, prosperity, and plenty of sailing! We very much look forward to working with you all.