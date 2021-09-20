Supplier of the Week: Princess Cruises

Our Supplier of the Week is Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises is one of the best-known names in cruises, and the fastest-growing international premium cruise line and tour company, operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe.

In this video, Senior Sales Manager Rebecca Kelly talks through the process of boarding a cruise again and how life has changed onboard the Regal Princess.

Covid-19 Protocols

All passengers need to show their Digital Covid Cert, via phone or print version. All passengers are also required to show a Negative Covid test at least 2 days prior to travelling.

However, Rebecca explains this process was easy and she had her results ”within minutes”.

Self-service is no longer available but staff are on hand to deliver food and drinks to your table.

Medallion Class App

Due to increased safety protocols, the Medallion Class App is a key part of enjoying your Princess Cruises experience. You can use the app to order room service, see the entertainment schedule and use it to check into your room. This can be paired with the Ocean Medallion, a wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating your loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced room service.

Rebecca explains that the Medallion can be used for ordering slippers to your room or ordering a fresh glass of champagne!

