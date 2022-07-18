Supplier of the Week: Celebrating 15 Years with Etihad in Ireland

A Strong Start

Etihad Airways’ Irish story started a decade and a half ago on 2nd July 2007 when the airline launched a direct service from Dublin Airport to its home in Abu Dhabi. In less than 3 years Etihad had expanded to 14 weekly flights from our capital.

Engrained in the Irish Culture

The airline made its presence felt with strong support for Irish culture including a memorable deal that saw a lengthy spell as sponsor of the GAA Championships. Equally, the airline has earned numerous accolades along the way including the Irish Travel Trade Award for “Best International Airline”.

A Gateway to Far Off Shores

Etihad’s extensive network offers access to hundreds of international destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Etihad’s most popular destinations for Irish travellers beyond Abu Dhabi include Kochi and Mumbai (India), Sydney and Melbourne (Australia), Bangkok (Thailand), Male (Maldives), Manila (Philippines) and Victoria (Seychelles).

Flights on Offer with Etihad

Etihad offers a daily flight departing Dublin at 09:20 and arriving in Abu Dhabi at 19:45 local time. This allows travellers to connect in under 2 hours for Bangkok, Kochi, Sydney, Dubai, Colombo and Phuket. Returning to Irish shores, flights depart Abu Dhabi at 01:45 and arrive in Dublin at 07:00 – just in time for breakfast! Passengers fly on Etihad’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.

The Team Works

Etihad’s team in Ireland consists of Jason Kearns and Alexander Keech (Account Managers – Sales Team), Darran Allen (Airport Manager), Michelle Cassidy, Sinead Smith and Saif Jasim Al Midfa (Airport Team). Chat to Jason or Alexander; alternatively, connect with Etihad via the dedicated Etihad Hub at www.etihadhub.com/en-ae/.

Keep it Seamless

To ensure seamless and quick journey time, Etihad is asking all passengers to check-in online, arrive at the airport early during this time – the Etihad check-in desks will be open 3.5 hours before departure – and also check whether they need to get Verified to Fly at etihad.com/destinationguide.

Onboard Is Even Better

Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners feature Etihad’s innovative, award-winning cabin designs and products, including the unique ‘fixed wing’ headrest for maximum comfort while travelling in economy. Business Class features direct aisle access and a fully-flat bed of up to 80.5 inches in length.

Passengers can also enjoy over a thousand hours of on-demand movies, boxsets, music and live TV on Etihad’s entertainment hub, E-BOX.

Simply connect to www.ebox-etihad.com from your phone, tablet or laptop , or download the E-BOX Stream app. Remember to bring a charger and headphones with you for your flight.

A Library Onboard

Etihad has partnered with PressReader to bring you thousands of free newspapers and magazines in over 60 languages to read before, during and even after your flight. Download the PressReader app and save your favourites to your phone or tablet from 30 hours before you fly. Look out for the PressReader link in your check-in reminder e-mail or launch PressReader from the homepage of the Etihad Airways mobile app.

Children’s Movies & Games

Etihad offers the latest kids’ movies, TV shows and games on board including Disney’s “Turning Red” and “The Batman” movie. Etihad’s parental lock feature also means that you can control what your little flyers are watching.

A Little Can Make a Big Difference

Etihad is known for its spacious Economy seating and its Economy Space seats offer an additional 4” of legroom for this upgrade. In addition, Etihad’s passengers can choose neighbour-free seating in Economy for an additional fee, to enjoy extra privacy and comfort.