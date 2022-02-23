Oceania Cruises is our Supplier of the Week.

Oceania Cruises offer a range of different itineraries for both UK and Irish customers. It is a world-leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line. The line’s seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature some of the finest cuisines at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Itineraries include port-intensive voyages featuring overnight visits and extended evening port stays.

Oceania Cruises offers their inclusive “OLife Choice” package which gives guests free airfare* (T&Cs apply) plus the choice of one of:

Free Shore excursions with a 9-day cruise equating to 4 free excursions increasing to 6 for a 10-13 day cruise and 8 free excursions for cruises lasting 14 days or more.

Free House Select Beverage Package

Free Shipboard Credit ranging from $400 to $800 depending on duration.

In addition, inclusive amenities include:

Free specialty restaurants,

Free room service 24-hours a day

Free shuttles from port to city centre; and

Free internet plus much more.

Oceania Cruises offers a luxury travel experience onboard their designer-inspired, small ships that can port at smaller and more boutique destinations across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti, and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages.

The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025 as well as the seventh ship to join the fleet, Vista making her debut in 2023.

Oceania Cruises is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, operator of global cruise brands which also include Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.