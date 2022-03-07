Supplier of the Week: Norwegian Cruise Line

Our Supplier of the Week is Norwegian Cruise Line.

Roadshow

Norwegian Cruise Line will host its first-ever Dublin roadshow on 22 March.

Join the NCL team to hear more about updates, key destinations and cruising tips for 2022. Food, drink and lots of entertainment will be served.

The roadshow takes place at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin on 22 March from 6 to 9 pm.

Cruise with NCL

Whether your customers have been daydreaming of touring ancient ruins in the Greek Isles, rediscovering the Mediterranean, chilling out in the Caribbean or hiking one of Alaska’s pristine glaciers, they’ll get more when they cruise with NCL.

Book today and enjoy 35% Off all cruises and fly-cruises*! Plus, Feel Free to upgrade from just €99pp and receive all applicable Free at Sea packages including ship-wide Open Bar, Speciality Dining, Shore Excursion Credit for every port, WiFi & more.



Norwegian Central

Your exclusive, easy-access trade portal for everything NCL. Simply log in with your BookNCL credentials and access everything you need, from the latest news and promotions to asset toolkits that will bring marketing communications to life.

Highlights include the interactive NCLU training programme, where the more courses you complete, the higher your NCL cruise discount is, downloadable marketing material, plus single sign-on access to the line’s user-friendly booking engine SeaWebAgents (BookNCL).

You can also join NCL’s Facebook group dedicated to travel partners by searching for ‘Partners First – NCL UK and Ireland’, where you’ll find the latest updates and be able to interact with your fellow NCL agents!