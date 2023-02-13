Supplier Of The Week – Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are your handy links for all things NCL:

🧰 Norwegian Central is your exclusive, easy-access trade portal for everything NCL. Simply log in with your BookNCL credentials and access everything you need https://norwegiancentral.ncl.com/

🎓 NCLU, allows you to complete online training courses, making you an NCL expert in no time and even earning you cruise discounts! https://www.ncluniversity.com/

📱 Join NCL’s Facebook group dedicated to travel partners, where you’ll find the latest updates and be able to interact with your fellow NCL agents! @Partners First – NCL UK and Ireland.

And if you need any support please reach out to Aaron Fletcher, your dedicated Business Development Manager for Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland.

5 Reasons to explore Europe with NCL

Experience the best of Europe on the most port-rich itineraries with NCL.

Wander along cobblestone streets in unforgettable Lisbon then dance under the stars on the way to some of Europe’s most hidden gems. Or head to Iceland for mountain ranges surrounded by lush, green lava plains vibrant with wildflowers, hissing springs and bubbling healing pools.

Explore it all with Europe’s Leading Cruise Line, 15 years in a row.

Make sure your customers check out these top 10 picture-perfect spots when sailing on board #NorwegianPrima. Have you been on board one of the Inaugural events?