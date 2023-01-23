Supplier Of The Week – Norwegian Cruise Line

Here’s your handy links for all things Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL):
🧰 Norwegian Central is your exclusive, easy-access trade portal for everything NCL. Simply log in with your BookNCL credentials and access everything you need https://norwegiancentral.ncl.com/
🎓 NCLU, allows you to complete online training courses, making you an NCL expert in no time and even earning you cruise discounts! https://www.ncluniversity.com/
📱 Join NCL’s Facebook group dedicated to travel partners, where you’ll find the latest updates and be able to interact with your fellow NCL agents! Partners First – NCL UK and Ireland
🧍♂️ Aaron Fletcher is your dedicated Business Development Manager for Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland
NCL’s deal of the day!
🛳️Norwegian Gem
📅 27 August 2023
☀️ 11-Day Cruise to Europe: Italy, France, Spain & Portugal from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Bilbao
⚓️ Rome (Civitavecchia) – Cannes, France – Florence/Pisa (Livorno) – Saint-Tropez, France – Barcelona, Spain – Ibiza, Spain – Motril, Spain – Seville (Cádiz), Spain – Lisbon, Portugal – Oporto, Portugal – Gijón, Spain – Bilbao, Spain ⚓️
Upgrade for €199pp for fabulous Free at Sea packages:
🍸 Unlimited Premium Beverages
🍽️ Speciality Dining
🤿 Excursion discounts in every port
📱 WiFi
✈️ 🛳️ Fly-cruise for 2 from Dublin…
🛏️ … from €1,515 pp
🧳 🚌 includes luggage and transfers!
Always included:
🌍 Unpack once and experience multiple destinations
🛏️ Stateroom of your choice
🍽️ Up to 24-hr complimentary meals in dining rooms and buffets, snacks and treats
💃 Award-winning entertainment
🏊 Daytime activities, including aqua parks, sports decks and more
👧 👦Youth programmes and kids clubs
All prices are subject to availability and terms and conditions apply.
Aaron Fletcher, NCL Business Development Manager for Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland, was delighted to host so many Irish agents on last years Norwegian Prima inaugurals.
Here are some photos highlighting the fun you all had!