Supplier Of The Week – Norwegian Cruise Line

Stephen Aherne
By Stephen Aherne
Here’s your handy links for all things Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL):

🧰 Norwegian Central is your exclusive, easy-access trade portal for everything NCL. Simply log in with your BookNCL credentials and access everything you need https://norwegiancentral.ncl.com/

🎓 NCLU, allows you to complete online training courses, making you an NCL expert in no time and even earning you cruise discounts! https://www.ncluniversity.com/

📱 Join NCL’s Facebook group dedicated to travel partners, where you’ll find the latest updates and be able to interact with your fellow NCL agents! Partners First – NCL UK and Ireland

🧍‍♂️ Aaron Fletcher is your dedicated Business Development Manager for Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland

NCL’s deal of the day!

Aerial Norwegian Gem Norwegian Cruise Line

🛳️Norwegian Gem

📅 27 August 2023

☀️ 11-Day Cruise to Europe: Italy, France, Spain & Portugal from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Bilbao
⚓️ Rome (Civitavecchia) – Cannes, France – Florence/Pisa (Livorno) – Saint-Tropez, France – Barcelona, Spain – Ibiza, Spain – Motril, Spain – Seville (Cádiz), Spain – Lisbon, Portugal – Oporto, Portugal – Gijón, Spain – Bilbao, Spain ⚓️

Upgrade for €199pp for fabulous Free at Sea packages:

🍸 Unlimited Premium Beverages

🍽️ Speciality Dining

🤿 Excursion discounts in every port

📱 WiFi

✈️ 🛳️ Fly-cruise for 2 from Dublin…

🛏️ … from €1,515 pp

🧳 🚌 includes luggage and transfers!

Always included:

🌍 Unpack once and experience multiple destinations
🛏️ Stateroom of your choice
🍽️ Up to 24-hr complimentary meals in dining rooms and buffets, snacks and treats
💃 Award-winning entertainment
🏊 Daytime activities, including aqua parks, sports decks and more
👧 👦Youth programmes and kids clubs

All prices are subject to availability and terms and conditions apply.

Aaron Fletcher, NCL Business Development Manager for Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland, was delighted to host so many Irish agents on last years Norwegian Prima inaugurals.

Here are some photos highlighting the fun you all had!

 

