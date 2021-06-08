News

Supplier of the Week: Malta Tourism Authority

Malta is one of the few European destinations that is fully open for tourism – and June is Gozo month – which is why the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is our supplier of the week.

Packed within its island confines are 7,000 years of history, but this is a destination that lives passionately in the present.

The tranquil island of Gozo provides a spectacular backdrop to enjoy megalithic temples, picturesque red sand beaches and adventure activities whilst basking in over 300 days of sunshine.

June is ‘Gozo Month,’ and MTA has created a new Gozo-themed webinar and training course.

The webinar and training course aims to provide travel agents with all the latest knowledge and tools to sell Gozo with confidence in 2021.

Participants will be in with a chance to win a Gozo Gastronomy Hamper.

The Gozo training course will feature seven lessons and covers a variety of topics including ‘History and Culture’, ‘Where to Stay’, ‘Exploring the Capital’, ‘Keeping Active’, ‘Seasonal Gastronomy’ and ‘Rest and Rejuvenation’.

Take the course by 4 July and you’ll also to be entered into a draw to win 1 of 10 gastronomy goody bags.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

