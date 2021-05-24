Supplier of the Week: KelAir Campotel

Pearse Keller

For most of us, this summer will be about the great outdoors, whether in Ireland or eventually when we can get away. Which makes this week’s Supplier of the Week the perfect fit: KelAir Campotel. Part of the Keller Travel Group in Ballinasloe, County Galway, KelAir Campotel offer an unrivalled selection of high quality accommodation on 4 & 5 star campsites throughout France & Spain.

Founded in 1980, the wholly Irish KelAir has always operated to the highest standards, which means customers always turn first to KelAir when looking for their mobile home holiday – in fact for a number of years their slogan was ‘ setting new standards’ & some of the amenities which are taken for granted today were first initiated by them. Going forward KelAir have the ideal holiday, providing you with your own Space & the possibility to social distance as you enjoy your holiday in one’s own isolated accommodation unit.

As travel restrictions continue in place we have had to look to our European markets to ‘fill’ our beds for the 2021 season – thankfully this going well but we hope to welcome some Irish families in late July, August & September – Any new bookings made NOW for the remainder of the season will be fully guaranteed and if restrictions continue to be in place, then a full refund will be given.

In order to help agents – Keller will pay 20% Commission on any new bookings for 2021 season (accommodation portion)

2022 is now on Sale through our Call Centre only & again to get things started all bookings made before October 31 will receive 15% commission on accommodation or Ferry Package .

FREE HOLIDAY- All Bona Fide Travel Staff can have a FREE 7 Night Stay at any of resorts (subject to availability) during the month of September or October so they can experience our product first hand. (travel not included)

Contact: Pearse Keller, tel 090 9648750 / 0862432084, email [email protected]