News

Supplier of the Week: KelAir Campotel

Supplier of the Week: KelAir Campotel
Pearse Keller

For most of us, this summer will be about the great outdoors, whether in Ireland or eventually when we can get away. Which makes this week’s Supplier of the Week the perfect fit: KelAir Campotel. Part of the Keller Travel Group in Ballinasloe, County Galway, KelAir Campotel offer an unrivalled selection of high quality accommodation on 4 & 5 star campsites throughout France & Spain.

Founded in 1980, the wholly Irish KelAir has always operated to the highest standards, which means customers always turn first to KelAir when looking for their mobile home holiday – in fact for a number of years their slogan was ‘ setting new standards’    & some of the amenities which are taken for granted today were first initiated by them. Going forward KelAir have the ideal holiday, providing you with your own Space & the possibility to social distance as you enjoy your holiday in one’s own isolated accommodation unit.

As travel restrictions continue in place we have had to look to our European markets to ‘fill’ our beds for the 2021 season – thankfully this going well but we hope to welcome some Irish families in late July, August & September – Any new bookings made  NOW for the remainder of the season will be fully guaranteed and if restrictions continue to be in place, then a full refund will be given.

In order to help agents – Keller  will pay 20% Commission on any new bookings for 2021 season (accommodation portion) 

2022  is now on Sale through our Call Centre only & again to get things started all bookings made before October 31 will receive 15% commission on accommodation or Ferry Package.

FREE HOLIDAY- All Bona Fide Travel Staff can have a FREE 7 Night Stay  at any of  resorts (subject to availability) during the month of September or October so they can experience our product first hand. (travel not included)

Contact: Pearse Keller, tel 090 9648750 / 0862432084, email [email protected]

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Ministers: Foreign Travel to Resume “Later in the Summer”

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

O’Leary: Forced Landing Was a ‘State-Sponsored Hijacking’

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Michael O’Leary tells Government to ‘Get the Finger Out’ on International Travel

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

29% of Irish Adults Have Short Term Travel Plans

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Government ‘Procrastination’ on Reopening Travel Must End – Ialpa

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Sets Sail for Alaska From 23 July

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Spain to Allow Unrestricted Access to Vaccinated People

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Belarus Accused of ‘Hijacking’ Ryanair Flight Diverted to Arrest Blogger

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Air to Exit Restructuring after Raising Fresh Capital

Fionn DavenportMay 24, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn