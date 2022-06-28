Supplier of the Week- Jersey Island

Welcome to the unique island of Jersey. A place that’s familiar, yet ever so slightly exotic.

We are delighted to now welcome travellers directly from Dublin with Blue Islands. Blue Islands, the airline of Jersey, started operating direct flights from Dublin to Jersey in May this year.

Whether your clients are visiting family and friends or just simply curious about history, culture and have a love of the great outdoors, Jersey has something for everyone.

Getting to Jersey

Situated 140km south of Britain and 20km off the French coast, Jersey’s continental curiosities are waiting to be discovered in every corner of our small island. From Dublin, getting to Jersey is a breeze, with a short flight with Blue Islands of around an hour and 30 minutes flight time, visitors will feel the sand between their toes before they know it as the sun sinks over the warmest part of the British Isles.

Blue Islands

Flying to Jersey up to 6 times per week until 30 October, every customer will enjoy Blue Islands’ Welcome Difference, which sees the following included with every seat as standard:

Generous cabin baggage allowance

23kg hold luggage

Comfortable 2+2 seating

Carbon Offset contribution

Uniquely Jersey

Jersey proudly boasts a sunny climate, so it’s understandable why people flock here in the summer to bask in European-style weather. All around the coast, sandy beaches and rocky coves crown the island, and each has a distinctive and alluring personality; and thanks to Jersey’s petite size, you’ll never be further than a 10- or 15-minute drive away from the beach in any direction.

Step Back in time and Explore

Jersey’s storied past stretches all the way back to the Ice Age and is ripe for those looking for adventure. Home to one of the world’s 10th oldest building, which predates the Egyptian pyramids, captivating museums, bunkers and well-preserved medieval castles. Jersey’s rich and diverse past is waiting to tell its story.

Tuck into Jersey

Jersey packs a rich and colourful larder into its nine by five food miles. Peckish travellers will find farm stalls, food markets and luxury restaurants serving plates bursting with local Jersey produce, from velvety Jersey Dairy to fresh oysters washed clean by the biggest tidal range in Europe. Where else can you rock up to a beachside shack in ten minutes and tuck into freshly picked crab plucked from the sea that very morning?

The Great Outdoors

There’s so much to discover and so many ways to do it that you’ll be spoilt for choice. Dive into clear blue waters and surf, paddle board or kayak your way around Jersey’s coastline. Stay on dry land and stroll through stunning scenery, wander through a wildlife tour or take to two wheels and explore the island by bike.

To celebrate the launch of Blue Islands direct services to Jersey from Dublin, enter for your chance to WIN a pair of return flight seats and a two-night stay at L’Horizon Beach Hotel & Spa.

Terms and conditions apply.

Enter now