Supplier of the Week: Iberostar

Iberostar is a 100% family-owned, multinational Spanish company, dedicated for more than 60 years to travel and hospitality, with a portfolio of over one hundred 4 and 5-star hotels in 16 countries including Spain, Greece, Montenegro, Morocco, Tunisia, Cuba, Dom Rep, Jamaica and Mexico.

With Star Camp kids club concept to entertain the mini VIP’s in our family friendly hotels, and Star Prestige club level room and services upgrade, and also their Aliveness programme for adults, there is a hotel to suit all tastes – all offering wonderful gastronomy and services.

The company has positioned itself as an international benchmark in responsible tourism by promoting a more sustainable business model focused on the care for people and the environment.

The www.waveofchange.com movement reflects Iberostar’s explicit commitment to the oceans, and the company’s effort to share it with all of society.

