News

Supplier of the Week: Hertz

Our Supplier of the Week is one of the world’s most recognisable brands, Hertz, which has a long-established presence in the Irish market.

Ready to Rent

Hertz locations across the globe remain open and ready to rent, including throughout Ireland.

As traveller needs shifted amid the pandemic, Hertz quickly adapted to meet customer expectations, raising the bar on its already high standards for safety and cleanliness by introducing the Hertz Gold Standard Clean to ensure all vehicles are fully sanitised in advance of rental.

Their enhanced measures have enabled them to continue providing a safe, fast and easy rental experience.

Gold Plus Rewards

The Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty programme allows members minimize or eliminate personal contact by skipping the counter at many airports and allows customers to go straight to their car. When they return, members can drop off their car and go! With Hertz’s eReceipt and Express Return service.

Gold members also enjoy the added benefits of free additional drivers, complimentary upgrades and the ability to earn points which can earn members free rentals globally.

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards is free to join and benefits are immediately available.

Visit www.hertz.ie/goldenrol to sign up.

Flexibility

With Hertz you can amend your bookings as often as is required without charge. We also offer free advance cancelations for reservations making it easier for you to plan for your clients.

Agent Only booking portal

Agents can book directly with Hertz via www.hertz-gsa.ie , for new accounts or account support please contact any of the following:

Ireland Contacts for Trade Support

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

