Supplier of the Week – Hertz Car Hire

Hertz is one of the most recognised brands in the world. It has been in operation for over 100 years in 160 countries, throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and New Zealand.

With product and service initiatives such as Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, Ultimate Choice and Carfirmation as well unique vehicles offered through its specialty collections, Hertz sets itself apart from the competition.

Throughout 2022 and during the pandemic Hertz has continued to service “our mutual customers’ needs” with the same customer service levels that clients have come to know and expect, which is why Hertz is the first choice when it comes to car hire. You know you can speak to a real person whenever you need them.

Hertz has adapted, evolved and continues to do so, with the addition of Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles to its fleet at many global locations in addition to its existing fleet offerings. Hertz continues to be your number one car hire partner.

Gold Plus Rewards

The Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty programme allows members to bypass the counter at many airports enabling customers to go straight to their car with the assistance of carfirmation via the Hertz Gold Plus Rewards App. When they return, members can drop off their car and go, with Hertz’s eReceipt and Express Return service.

Gold members also enjoy the added benefits of free additional drivers, complimentary upgrades and the ability to earn points which can earn members free rentals globally.

Hertz Gold Plus Rewards is free to join and benefits are immediately available. Visit www.hertz.ie/goldenrol to sign up.

Flexibility

With Hertz you can amend your bookings as often as is required without charge. Hertz also offers free advance cancelations for reservations making it easier for you to plan for your clients in the current unpredictable climate.

The Hertz Ireland travel trade team are contactable and always on hand to assist our trade partners.

Agent only booking portal

Agents can book directly with Hertz via www.hertz-gsa.ie which gives agents access to several additional rate options, such as Net Tour Rates, Prepaid Rates on Account and the very popular Hertz Business Plus offering which gives you a super inclusive product at most global locations.

For new accounts or account support please contact any of the following:

Ireland Contacts for Trade Support: