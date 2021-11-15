Supplier of the Week: G Adventures

Our supplier of the week is adventure travel expert, G Adventures.

With over 30 years of small-group touring under its belt, the adventure travel operator offers travellers an incredible variety of trips from safaris in Africa, sailing in Thailand and expedition cruises in the polar regions to epic treks in Nepal and Peru, wellbeing breaks in Costa Rica and socially-packed adventures for youth travellers.

Designed to build meaningful connection both among travellers and with local communities, G Adventures’ trips support local businesses and social enterprise projects, where travellers can see first hand the positive impact their money is having on people who live in the destinations they visit.

Running across all seven continents, G Adventures offers trips to suit every traveller, whether they’re looking for a relaxed sunshine-filled holiday in the Maldives or to tick of an epic bucket list hike – all with a focus on being socially responsible.

And you don’t have to fly to the other side of the world to have an adventure, thanks to a new collection of active adventures right here on our doorstep in some of Europe’s most-loved destinations, including the Canary Islands, Ibiza and Corfu.

2021 and 2022 Deals

G Adventures’ Cyber Sale – which is on now until 3 December – is offerring HUGE savings on 2021 and 2022 travel!

Your customers can save up to 30% on a massive collection of our most popular tours in spectacular destinations like Peru, Thailand Island Hopping and Costa Rica.

There’s no need to wait until Black Friday to see if the savings will get any bigger — G Adventures guarantee you’re already seeing the very best deals from day one of this sale.

Plus, they know your clients want more flexibility and peace of mind, which is why their Book With Confidence policy lets them cancel and rebook up to 14 days before their date of departure.

Ready to get booking? Head to gadventures.com/cyber-sale for more.