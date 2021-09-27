Supplier of the Week: Dublin Airport Platinum Services

If you are a regular traveller through Dublin Airport, did you know that you can travel through the airport using Platinum Services, enjoying the full VIP treatment before you even get on your plane?

Platinum Services is Dublin Airport’s 24/7 private terminal, saving you time and offering convenience with discretion and style to meet your individual needs before and/or after your flight.

The terminal regularly plays host to Irish and international A-listers, dignitaries and VIPs as they arrive in to and leave Ireland via Dublin, with a friendly, experienced and dedicated team on hand at all times to warmly welcome and exceptionally look after every Platinum Services passenger.

If you are travelling for business, your exclusive experience begins at the guests-only Platinum Services car park near Terminal 1 Arrivals. Our Platinum service team will assist you with all your requirements while travelling through Dublin Airport

While you relax in comfort and enjoy your choice from our complimentary menu of local produce, your check-in and baggage procedures are taken care of, leaving you more time to settle in and luxuriate before your flight. It’s one of the real beauties of Platinum Services – you can use the terminal as efficiently or as indulgently as suits your trip best.

As your departure time approaches, you’ll have the pleasant experience of a private security screening to prepare you for your flight. From here, you’ll then be taken to one of Platinum Services’ luxury fleet of BMW vehicles and chauffeur driven directly to the steps of your aircraft.

You can even enjoy Platinum Services when flying back into Dublin Airport at the end of your trip.

You’ll be met from your plane as you disembark, chauffeur driven directly to the private terminal and fast-tracked through Immigration Controls.

With shower facilities and refreshments available while you wait for your baggage to be collected, you’ll leave the airport in a state of the utmost comfort.

Platinum Services is a slice of luxury that everyone should enjoy at least once on their travels.

Discover how to book your own experience by visiting www.dublinairport.com or email [email protected]