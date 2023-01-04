Supplier of the Week: Dining on River Cruise with Travelmarvel

Unpack once, knowing every detail is taken care of. Knowing you can do what you want – when you want. From the Danube or Rhine in Central Europe to the Duoro in Portugal, Travelmarvel’s premium river cruises offer the utmost in holiday freedom. During your stay, your breakfasts, lunches and dinners are all included in your price.

True North Lounge

Dinner in the Constellations Restaurant is a four-course affair, where regional specialties are always featured. For a lighter buffet option, you can head to the True North Lounge, or kick back and relax in McGeary’s Bar, an Irish pub serving traditional pub fare. No matter your choice, lunch and dinner are always accompanied by local wine and beer, as well as soft drinks, and enjoy barista coffee in the morning.

After Dinner Entertainment

With a range of acts to suit different tastes, live entertainment on your ship guarantees there is never a dull moment. The resident onboard entertainers will elevate your evenings so you can relax with a drink and enjoy some live music. You can also expect performances by local acts as well as a range of activities. What’s more, new Infotainment systems allow you to watch it all from the comfort of your suite.