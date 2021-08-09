News

Supplier of the Week: Celebrity Cruises

This week’s supplier of the week is none other than Celebrity Cruises.
It’s only fitting, as our intrepid Allie Sheehan is currently sailing around the Mediterranean aboard Celebrity Apex.
You can follow her adventures – and judging from her social media posts, it is quite the wonderful adventure – in our daily newsletter and our social media channels as she gives us the lowdown on what it’s like to be aboard the incredible Celebrity Apex.
Have a look at where she is going this week here Celebrity Cruises and make sure to send us in any questions you may have about the ship, the process, the food, or the destinations she is visiting as she is keen to get the answers for you – and we want to make her work hard so that we don’t feel tooooo jealous! #celebrityapex
