Supplier of the Week: Bookabed

Our Supplier of the Week is Bookabed, Ireland’s award-winning accommodation online wholesaler, providing global content exclusively to the travel trade. They pride themselves on their outstanding customer service, which is all backed up by their Irish call centre staff and Business Development Team, who are always on hand to assist you with any of your needs.

We are one of Europe’s leading accommodation wholesalers, selling to agents in UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia and

USA. Offering low deposit flight and hotel packages to more than 100 countries across the globe, from beach to city destinations.

At Bookabed we pride ourselves on offering the best service possible, as well as competitive pricing for our agents.

We accept bookings via our website, API and our support team in our call centre who have won numerous awards for customer

service. Access to low-cost carrier feeds with live availability including the ability to mix low-cost carriers on outbound and inbound routes. Scheduled and Long-haul routes now available via our website

Bookabed is constantly adding new and improved features to their already user-friendly website, as well as some great additions such as the “Anywhere” search tab, multi stop options & email quotes. They are now adding an exclusive “Villas” tab which will be coming very soon – a great addition to the website.

Meet the Team

Director of Sales Lee Osborne is your go-to trade contact for any queries you may have.

“2020 and 2021 has been a very difficult time for all involved in our industry, hopefully we will continue to move in the right direction, and we will always be there to help our agents in whatever way we can,” says Lee.

“Everyone at Bookabed thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all face to face very soon.”

Chief Operations Officer is Beverleigh Hart:

We would also like to introduce you to just some of the fantastic team at Bookabed: