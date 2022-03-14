Supplier of the Week: Aurigny Air Services

Aurigny Air Services is our Supplier of the Week.

Book flights direct to the Islands of Guernsey from Dublin now.

Direct flights from Dublin to Guernsey with Aurigny Air Services start this week and with no testing or isolation it couldn’t be simpler.

It’s time to book your clients next getaway. In 90 minute’s (which is shorter than some commutes!) you could be in an island paradise with the sand between their toes on one of Guernsey’s unspoilt beaches.

Guests can be sipping a cold beverage or dining alfresco within moments of arriving. It’s time to reconnect and our islands are the perfect place to gather. Good times start here!

For more information

Visit Visit Guernsey and Aurigny to find out more about the Islands of Guernsey.

Need more information o discuss rates contact Clive on [email protected]

For destination advice, literature or travel training information contact Chloe on [email protected]