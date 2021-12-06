Supplier of the Week: Aurigny Air Services & VisitGuernsey

Our supplier of the week is Aurigny Air Services, the flag carrier of the Bailiwick of Guernsey and VisitGuernsey who represent The Islands of Guernsey.

Why should your customers visit the Islands of Guernsey?

Whether you’re only hearing of Guernsey for the first time, or you heard about it before, here are a few things you should know about our isles.

Location, Location, Location

Due to its location, Guernsey experiences more hours of daylight and typically warmer weather than the UK, making it a great place to visit for a holiday.

The best things come in small packages

The island of Guernsey itself is just 65 square kilometres in size, which means there’s nothing out of range during a stay. Visitors could drive the whole way around our coastline in around an hour, but we’d suggest taking it slow and enjoying a relaxed pace of life taking in the unforgettable sea views.

Many attractions are in walking distance and our convenient bus service costs just £1 per journey and can take your customers almost anywhere they’d want to go.

There’s lots going on

There are plenty of events in Guernsey to choose from – Weekly farmers’ markets to the annual heritage festival, beachside gigs to concerts in castles, foodie festivals to historical tours; the Bailiwick has something for everyone.







Time well spent

This is wellness but not as you know it, it isn’t a spa break or all-inclusive yoga retreat. It’s spending quality time with the people you love with no interruptions. The Islands of Guernsey have incredible cliff paths to run on, clear waters to dive into, beach yoga and paddle boarding to name a few, but you can visit and do absolutely nothing. Wellness used to mean me-time but now it also means us-time.

So, why should your clients visit?

There are a whole host of reasons to come and experience our beautiful Bailiwick.

Boasting picturesque scenery, clean beaches, fascinating heritage and a renowned restaurant scene, there truly is something for everybody. Consider booking a holiday for your customers, direct flights from Dublin are available from 16th March with www.aurigny.com and to find out more about the Islands of Guernsey, visit www.visitguernsey.com