Supplier of the Week: Aurigny Air Services & Visit Guernsey

Our supplier of the week is Aurigny Air Services, the flag carrier airline of the Bailiwick of Guernsey and VisitGuernsey.

The Islands of Guernsey are a beautiful archipelago of islands, with one of the strongest proudest communities in the world, where visitors will be embraced into a safe and welcoming environment. If your customers have missed the fresh air, the big open spaces and the great outdoors, our clean, uncrowded beaches and spectacular cliff path routes are just what they need.

In just over an hour your customers can feel free in the Islands of Guernsey. Whether they are a young family, travelling with their parents, grandparents or a loved one, our beautiful Islands are the perfect choice for a break that all will enjoy. They can create cherished memories exploring one of the British Isles’ hidden gems.

The Islands are spoilt for choice when it comes to food and drink, whether it’s gin distilled in the hotel, cocktails on the roof terrace, or enjoying crunchy batter beachside with the best fish and chips. The islands have micro-breweries, home bakers, locally grown vegetables and the freshest seafood. Food brings the Island joy and with more than 200 places to eat your visitors will be able to toast great food, with great company in great restaurants.

If your customers have missed quality time with people they love, it’s time for them to reconnect and there’s no better place to do it than the Islands of Guernsey.

Aurigny Air Services provides stress-free travel to Guernsey from Dublin, onboard their new ATR aircraft which they acquired in 2019.

Aurigny’s welcoming and attentive crew will ensure that your journey to Guernsey is as comfortable and pleasant as possible and with the local feel you have arrived into Guernsey before you have departed Dublin.

Just a 90-minute flight from Dublin, our five islands of Guernsey, Herm, Sark, Alderney and Lihou can be reached with ease. The smallest of journeys can lead to the biggest adventures.

Flights from Dublin to Guernsey start with a special St Patricks flight on the 16 th March 2022 to the 19 th March and regular flights will commence on the 22 nd March, twice weekly on a Tuesday and Thursday.

You can order brochures, posters and pop up’s to showcase the Islands to your customers

For more information visit https://www.aurigny.com/ and https://www.visitguernsey.com/

Meet Clive Acton

Clive is your go to trade contact for any enquiries on the Islands of Guernsey, from group fares, IT fares, incentives and all trade news.

Clive works closely with Chloe at VisitGuernsey who can assist in all the materials you need to promote the Islands of Guernsey.

Contact Clive on [email protected]