Supplier of the Week – Atlantic City

Our Supplier of the Week is Atlantic City.

Atlantic City is conveniently located on America’s Eastern Seaboard, only a one-hour drive from Philadelphia International Airport and a two-hour drive from Newark International Airport.

A four-mile expanse of beautiful beaches along the sparkling Atlantic Ocean, 9 world-class casino resorts, spectacular dining, entertainment and nightlife options, luxurious spas and shopping options and a unique Boardwalk and attractions makes Atlantic City the perfect destination to add to any East Coast holiday.

What’s new for 2022

Entertainment: Step into the intimate arena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall where star-studded events have been on display from Rolling Stones to Madonna. Comedy Clubs, casino showrooms, nightclubs, lounges, whatever your taste or budget, your night is just getting started and don’t forget your dancing shoes.

Island Waterpark, an indoor waterpark is set to open in 2023. The 103,000-square-foot park is intended for families visiting Atlantic City and will feature water slides, pools, a lazy river, food and beverage outlets, retail space, lounge areas, and a party room.

Restaurants: When you come to Atlantic City, come hungry. Choose from a diverse range of cuisine with celebrity chef establishments or brand name eateries. Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, Jose Garces, Michael Symon and many more celebrity chefs will broaden your horizons and push the limit with their exceptional and diverse menu items. Eat like a local and dine at one of Atlantic City’s hidden gems.

To find out more, talk to Julie Greenhill, Account Director UK & Ireland for Atlantic City.

Julie is also a director and Vice-Chair of the UK Visit USA Association.

