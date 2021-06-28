Supplier of the Week: ASM Ireland

Our Supplier of the Week is led by one of the most familiar faces in the Irish travel trade courtesy of his long career in travel and aviation. We’re talking about Alan Sparling and ASM Ireland, now one of Ireland’s leading GSA & Sales Representation companies.

Together with Alan is Jo-Ann Raleigh, Account Director with over 25 years’ experience in the Irish Travel Industry and Carole Smith, who supports the Online Marketing and PR.

To add to that, ASM’s recent collaboration with Don Clark of DCM Sales Representation, has further cemented ASM’s presence in the Northern Ireland market.

Working Through the Pandemic

As the pandemic cut through the country in 2020, ASM didn’t sit back waiting for it to pass. Alan and Jo-Ann made a conscious decision that they would remain open throughout to support agents while also sharing regular updates and news from suppliers.

New Clients, New Horizons

The past year has also been busy in other ways. ASM acquired two new clients, Ethiopian Airlines in July 2020, and Solmar Villas in January 2021. ASM also completely redesigned their website which was relaunched in September 2020 with new features including an Agent Hub which allows agents easy access to supplier’s news, marketing content and net prices. As Alan Sparling said, “We’re really proud of our new website and have been delighted at the number of agents who are now using it regularly.”

And lastly, Jo-Ann has been very active with AWTE events and meetings while Alan became a member of the newly formed ITAA supplier council. Since that first lockdown, ASM has been proactively working towards better days for our industry, and finally we’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel.

Today, ASM Ireland’s clients include:

ANA – All Nippon Airways

Ethiopian Airlines

Caribtours

Solmar Villas

Arena River Cruises

Obeo Travel DMC

Your Scandinavian Partner DMC

Contact

Alan: 087-2533141 [email protected]

Jo-Ann: 087 7424356 [email protected]