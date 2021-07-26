Supplier of the Week: Andalucía

Supplier of the Week is Andalucía, which we can finally now return to following the reopening of travel from Ireland. What awaits us? The best sun in the world, the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers and a whole new way of relaxing, exploring and enjoying surprising places off the beaten path.

A New Way to Travel

Andalucía’s proposition is about slow travel – safely and away from the crowds, while still experiencing some of the best gastronomic experiences, natural wonders and cultural legacies this region has to offer.

Get excited planning alternative itineraries that will help clients to feel safe, while traveling in a sustainable way avoiding mass tourism and supporting local companies.

Safe Andalucía

Andalucía is always a safe choice, which meets and exceeds all expectations. It’s a destination that makes all visitors fall in love with its people and places, and that offers unique and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

To this end, it has created “Safe Andalucía,” a safe destination seal of approval by fulfilling a series of requirements and protocols – each of which has been audited to inspire confidence and security in the destination for their end customers.

Health Travel Insurance

Andalusia provides all non-resident international travellers with free Covid insurance for stays at any type of regulated establishment in the region between 1 January and 31 December 2021.

For more info, check out https://www.andalucia.org/en/travel-assistance-insurance