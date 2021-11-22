Supplier of the Week: American Airlines

The United States is open once more and it’s Thanksgiving week, so it’s entirely fitting that our Supplier of the Week is…American Airlines.

Given that US travel is now firmly back, American Airlines is busy returning to full service across its international network.

Here’s just some of what’s going on.

American Airlines B-787 Dreamliner.

American Airlines Partners with VeriFLY

American will begin offering customers a mobile app to make travel to international destinations easier. The mobile wellness wallet solution called VeriFLY, from the identity assurance leader Daon, will help travellers easily understand coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and documentation requirements for their destination and streamline airport check-in through a digital verification to ensure that customers have completed the requirements.

Preflight Testing Program Expands to More Destinations

American Airlines is expanding its current preflight testing program to additional destinations, further opening the world for customers who want to travel.

The airline will now offer preflight testing options to more destinations than any other U.S. carrier. In November, preflight testing will be added for all American flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian Islands.

Preflight testing is already available to Bahamas, CARICOM & Costa Rica.

New Enhancements to AirPass

Through December 31, 2020, join AirPass with just $5,000 in pre-paid travel funds to enjoy American’s most elevated travel experience.

Members can use AirPass on travel to hundreds of destinations across the globe on American, Finnair, Iberia and Japan Airlines and receive full flexibility and exclusive benefits including:

Fixed-rate fares whether travel is booked two days or two months before your flight

Annual in-flight Wi-Fi subscription*

AAdvantage® elite status

Admirals Club® membership

Instant upgrades

Priority check-in and boarding, companion benefits and more

No domestic or international change or cancellation fees

Concur Expense integration to automatically track AirPass travel spend

American Airlines Announces Members of the Community Council

American Airlines today announced the founding members of its Community Council. The Council, announced in June, is an important part of the airline’s deepening commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion following this year’s social unrest and the country’s reckoning with race in America. The newly formed Community Council is made up of a number of well-established Black community leaders representing different industries.

Fewer Fees, More Flexibility for AAdvantage Members in 2021

American Airlines is enhancing the AAdvantage® program for all members in 2021 with the elimination of most fees on award tickets and extending mileage validity.

All AAdvantage® members can book an award ticket through all of American Airlines channels without an award service charge.

Members will no longer pay a reinstatement fee to have miles redeposited in their account when they cancel an eligible award ticket.

Mileage validity is extended through June 30, 2021.

American Airlines in Ireland

American Airlines’ long-established sales team in Ireland is headed up by Caitriona Toner – who manages key accounts in the UK & Ireland – alongside Siobhan Bosket as Service Manager.

Denise Forbes, Siobhan Bosket, Catriona Toner, American Airlines

You can contact the sales team at [email protected]@aa.com or on 01-531 9305

Group Support

[email protected]

