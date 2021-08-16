Supplier of the Week: Air Canada

Air Canada is back! Air Canada has resumed direct flights between Dublin and Toronto, so to mark its return to the transatlantic skies Air Canada is our Supplier of the Week.

Flights are three times a week and offer onward connections across Canada, the US and popular sun destinations like Cancun, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

Timetable Summer/Autumn 2021/Winter 2021-22

Flights outbound from Dublin until the end of October are on a Monday, Thursday and Saturday and from Toronto on a Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

From the end of October right through the winter season flights will depart Dublin on a Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and from Toronto on a Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with extra days scheduled around the peak Christmas and St Patrick’s Day periods.

Timetable Summer 2022

From late Spring/Summer 2022 Toronto flights from Dublin will be daily with the popular Dublin-Vancouver (4 per week) and Dublin-Montreal (3 per week) flights back again from June 2022. Summer 2022 is already loaded with availability to book.

Canada now open

The Canadian government has advised that Canada will open its borders again from 7 September for all fully vaccinated travellers.

Now is the time to reconnect with family and friends in Canada and plan that long overdue drive through the Rockies, cycle in Stanley Park, ski trip to Mont Tremblant or getting splashed at Niagara Falls.

Travellers must use the ArriveCAN app to upload proof of vaccination and advance PCR test results along with other passenger information. Full information can be found at https://travel.gc.ca/travel-covid.

Remember all visitor travellers still need an eTA for Canada. To apply see https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/services/visit-canada/eta/apply.html

Product

All Air Canada transatlantic flights offer free hot inflight meals and snacks and a complimentary bar service in all cabins. Dietary and religious meals are available to pre order with no charge as are children’s meals.

The Dublin-Toronto route is operated using the Dreamliner B767-900 with three cabins: Signature, Premium Economy and Economy.

All transatlantic aircraft have complimentary seat back TV entertainment and a CleanCare+ plus hygiene kit.

All children under 14 will be allocated free seating with their accompanying family/group and there is pre boarding for the under 6s with their family also

Fare types

Air Canada offers a range of fares in Economy from Basic which is a hand baggage only fare, Standard which includes a checked bag to Flex and Latitude which offer greater degrees of flexibility. There are also a range of Premium Economy and business class fares based on length of stay and flexibility required. Air Canada in Ireland has Tour Operator fares with selected agents and consolidator agents which offer the flexibility of an extended ticketing timelimit allowing you to plan your client’s trip with more peace of mind.

Group fares are available for over 10 passengers in Economy and can be quoted and booked through [email protected].

Peace of mind Goodwill policy and refund guarantee

Air Canada knows that plans can change so they have a number of extra guarantees to allow you to book with confidence.

Goodwill Policy: Air Canada has offered a series of rolling Goodwill policies that allow voluntary flight changes with no change fee. The current Goodwill policy is for flights ticketed up to 31st August which allows for a change with no change fee to be made up to 2 years from the ticket issue date (fare difference only applies) for a Travel agency issued ticket or the full value of the ticket can be put onto an Air Canada Travel voucher which does not expire.

Refund Guarantee: If your flight is cancelled by Air Canada, you get a refund – If your flight is cancelled for any reason and they don’t rebook you on another flight departing within three hours of your original flight time, you can request a refund. You can also avail of the refund possibilities under EU261 rules.

Clean Care Plus programme

CleanCare+ is Air Canada’s comprehensive programme for personal safety and enhanced aircraft grooming to provide customers greater peace of mind during all stages of travel.

All customers receive care kits for hand cleaning and hygiene, all customers must wear a face mask and cabin cleanliness is paramount. For full details look at the Health and Safety tab on the Air Canada online Covid hub. https://www.aircanada.com/ie/en/aco/home/book/travel-news-and-updates/2020/covid-19.html

AC Global Sales University

All Irish travel agents can experience the Air Canada online training tool – the Air Canada Global Sales University.

The online courses are engaging and interactive – a great way to increase your knowledge about the latest Air Canada products, services and more. It’s another way to support you, to help you to better serve your clients.

You can complete the Air Canada Expert Certificate course within the University. Each of the 4 modules takes approximately 15 minutes with the ability to track your progress for each completed module online.

You’ll become an expert on the Air Canada network, alliances, products and services. And after successful completion of the course, you will receive a personalised certificate to acknowledge your efforts.

To access the Air Canada Global Sales University:

use this link to register and log in . For country select Europe and English as the language.

once registered, select “Course Catalogue” from the top menu, to choose and add the 4 course modules to your personal library.

Contacts and who’s who

Blaithin O’Donnell: Sales Manager Ireland

Bernadette Goldsmith: Sales Support Ireland [email protected], Tel: 01-9446170

Groups Dept: [email protected]

General Reservations: 00800 66992222