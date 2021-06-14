Supplier of the Week: Aer Lingus

As Ireland prepares itself for the return of international travel on 19 July, our supplier of the week is Aer Lingus, which is also preparing itself for an increased resumption of service after the quietest year of its existence.

Today ITTN features an exclusive interview with Bill Byrne, Director of Global Sales & VP North America, who has the latest news and information as Aer Lingus prepares for a fuller return.

A Strong Irish Legacy

Aer Lingus has been synonymous with international travel from Ireland since its foundation in 1936. Pre-pandemic, the airline carried more than 12 million guests a year on 67 aircraft, serving over 100 destinations in the UK and Europe as well as 16 direct routes to North America.

It is Ireland’s only 4-star airline, according to Skytrax, the international air transport rating organisation.

Its mission is to become the leading value carrier operating across the North Atlantic enabled by a profitable and sustainable short-haul network, and supported by a guest-focused brand and a digitally-enabled value proposition.

Its home base is Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus is a member of International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups.

Global Sales Team

The Global sales team is headed up by Bill Byrne, Director of Global sales & VP North America.

Reporting to Bill are Jenny Rafter, Head of Global Leisure; Yvonne Muldoon, Director of OTA & Regional; Kate Kiernan, Head of Business Development; and Alan Molly, Head of Global Corporate.

Aer Lingus has dedicated account managers in Ireland, UK Europe and across North America.

Travel trade contact is [email protected]