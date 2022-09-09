Supersonic Setback as Boom and Rolls Royce Part Ways

The dawn of the next age of supersonic air travel has hit a speed bump with aircraft operator Boom Supersonic and engine supplier Rolls-Royce going their separate ways.

As a result, Boom is back looking for a new engine supplier who can come up with a faster-than-the-speed-of-sound solution for its Boom Overture supersonic jets.

“We are appreciative of Rolls-Royce’s work over the last few years, but it became clear that Rolls’ proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture’s future airline operators or passengers,” Boom said in a statement.

“Later this year, we will announce our selected engine partner and our transformational approach for reliable, cost-effective and sustainable supersonic flight,” the company said.

Rolls-Royce said: “After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the program at this time.”

Boom – which has summed up its potential by targeting a 3 hour 45 minute flight time between Paris and Montreal – has already signed supplier deals with the likes of United Airlines and American Airlines.