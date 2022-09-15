SEARCH
HomeNewsSunway to Launch New Cruise Finder
News

Sunway to Launch New Cruise Finder

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
2

Sunway Holidays is launching a new online cruise finder. This will help find your clients’ dream cruise.

The cruise finder will be available on sunway.ie soon and will have the following features:

  • Put in what you want to search
  • Search different regions
  • Choose Ocean or River Cruise or Both
  • Select cruise companies on a drop down list
  • Search by month

This feature will then give you a list of cruises based on your preferences, showing the departing and returning destination, dates and the lead in price.

Stay tuned to Sunway.ie for more info. Check out the instructions below.

Cruise-Agent-Flyer-2022Download
Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleGovernment Beginning Second Payments to Travel Agents from €10m Covid Support Fund

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie