Sunway to Launch New Cruise Finder

Sunway Holidays is launching a new online cruise finder. This will help find your clients’ dream cruise.

The cruise finder will be available on sunway.ie soon and will have the following features:

Put in what you want to search

Search different regions

Choose Ocean or River Cruise or Both

Select cruise companies on a drop down list

Search by month

This feature will then give you a list of cruises based on your preferences, showing the departing and returning destination, dates and the lead in price.

Stay tuned to Sunway.ie for more info. Check out the instructions below.